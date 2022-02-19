Indians to open playoffs at Wagstaff Gym on Tuesday

Jacksonville's playoff road will begin at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Indians will face off against the Hallsville Bobcats, the third place representative out of District 15-5A, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville is the second place team from District 16-5A.
The Indians and Lufkin ended the regular season tied for first place in the conference standings.
Lufkin defeated the Indians in the playoff seeding game that was played Friday evening at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Jacksonville-Hallsville winner will advance to the area round and will play either Highland Park or Waco University late next week.
