Indians used a big inning to nuke New Waverly, 8-4

FRANKLIN — The Indians of Jacksonville scored five times in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 3-3 tie and double up New Waverly's Bulldogs, 8-4, on Friday in the Palestine Tournament, which is being played in Franklin.
Head coach Branson Washburn's Tribe are now 3-1 on the year.
Hitting leaders for Jacksonville included Hayden Thompson (2-2, 2 RBI), Carson Cleaver (2-4, 1 RBI), Joshua Holcomb (1B, 2 RBI) and Devin McCuin (1B, RBI).
Jacarri Hamlett moved to 2-0 on the year after picking up the win on the hill for Jacksonville.
Hamlett worked four innings, surrendered three runs, all earned, off of four hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Thompson came in out of the bullpen in the sixth to record a save. He threw two innings of two-hit baseball and gave up an earned run on a pair of hits. Thompson fanned three and issued two free passes.
