Indians wrap up play in Palestine tourney by walloping Wortham

PALESTINE - Jacksonville finished play in the Palestine Tournament on Friday by pounding Wortham, 16-0.
Leading the Indians' charge at the plate was Coen Devillier, Hayden Thompson, Ryan Walker and Karsen Shoemaker.
Ryan Walker and Thad Hoffpauir combined on pitching the shutout for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn reported that both had good command from the hill.
The Indians will be playing in the Grand Saline Tournament beginning on Thursday.
