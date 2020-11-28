Iowa State nips Longhorns to stay atop Big XII standings

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.