ALTO - The Alto Yellowjackets were on the practice field Thursday evening, just as they have been during the first week of August for many years.
Practice was high energy, despite the fact that the thermometer registered 99 degrees, as the Mean Sting coaching staff kept the young men moving and the pace flowing, while coaching up the boys and providing the verbal pats on the back for jobs well done.
The team seemed to be responding well to new head coach Brock Grigsby and his group of assistant coaches. Grigsby, returned to Alto in the office season, after working on Ricky Meeks' staff at Center High School last year.
Grigsby has the services of 13 starters from last year's 6-3 team. Seven of the returnees are on the offensive side. Alto's experience lies in the skilled positions and in the defensive secondary.
There are several vacancies that will have to be filled on the lines, but it appears that the Mean Sting have a fairly strong group of men that will play in the trenches.
The Yellowjackets have a couple of scrimmages scheduled, with the first one set for Aug. 12 at Beckville. On Aug. 18 Alto will host Troup in the final dress rehearsal. Scrimmage times are to be announced.
The Mean Sting will open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, when Shelbyville is scheduled to visit.
