It's not too late to join the Tribe tennis team

Jacksonville High School tennis teams will have their first practice at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the high school tennis courts.
The team will workout from 9 -11 a.m., Monday through Thursday each week until classes begin in a couple of weeks. There will be no practice on Monday, July 31.
Anyone interested in being apart of Tribe Tennis this fall is encouraged to report Tuesday.
Student-athletes must have a physical examination prior to taking part in workouts.
Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.
