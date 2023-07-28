It's not too late to join the Tribe tennis team

Jacksonville High School tennis teams will have  their first practice at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the high school tennis courts.

The team will workout from 9 -11 a.m., Monday through Thursday each week until classes begin in a couple of weeks. There will be no practice on Monday, July 31.

Anyone interested in being apart of Tribe Tennis this fall is encouraged to report Tuesday.

Student-athletes must have a physical examination prior to taking part in workouts.

Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you