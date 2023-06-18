It's not too late to sign up for Troup Volleyball Camp

TROUP - Troup Lady Tiger Volleyball Camp is scheduled for July 10-11 at Tiger Gymnasium.
Girls that will be in grades 2-5 when school starts later this summer will be instructed from 8 to 10 a.m., and those incoming 6th-9th graders will meet from 10 a.m. until noon.
Troup head volleyball coach Arden Johnson will serve as camp director.
To sign up, or for more information, please access the QR code on the Troup Athletics Facebook page.
