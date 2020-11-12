IT'S OFFICIAL: Grace Abercrombie signs with College of Charleston

After giving a verbal commitment to College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I) back in the spring, Jacksonville Maiden-standout Grace Abercrombie made it official on Wednesday when she signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the South Carolina institution.
Abercrombie a 6-foot-1 guard is ranked as the 15th-best player in Texas and No. 43 on the list of the top wing players in the nation, according to Dan Olson Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.
After three seasons as a member of the Jacksonville varsity, Abercrombie, who is the reining District 16-5A Player of the Year, averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks a game.
She has also been named to the all-district, all-area and All-East Texas team for two years.
In each of the Maidens' first-two games this season, Abercrombie has dropped in 35 points per game.
Abercrombie is one of three nationally-ranked players that College of Charleston signed.
According to a news release from the college, this is one of the strongest recruiting classes in school history.
College of Charleston head women's basketball coach Robin Harmony seemed pleased to be receiving the services of Abercrombie.
"Grace is a long, lanky, big wing who can create her own offense," said Harmony. "She has range past the 3-point line and can score in bunches. Her length will be an asset defensively on the perimeter."
Abercrombie is coached by T. Lynn Nabi at Jacksonville. She also has played for Texas United travel team.
College of Charleston joins Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern, North Carolina-Wilmington, Towson and William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association.
