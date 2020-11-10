It's playoff time for Bullard, Rusk and Troup

Class 4A, Division II, Region II, bi-district
Bullard Panthers (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove Hawks (7-3)
6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater High School
Next Week: The Bullard-PG winner will play either Glen Rose or Nevada Community in Areas.
Game at a Glance: Bullard comes in having lost its final two regular season games (to Van and Mexia), but had an open date last week, which should be beneficial … The Hawks lost to Gilmer, 31-28, last week in a game that determined the District 8-4A-II championship … PG's three losses have been to state powers Argyle, Gilmer and Carthage. Those three teams have a combined record of 29-1 … Bullard will be looking to advance to the Area round for the first time since the 2011 season … The Hawks are much better than their record indicates … Bullard will have its hands full in this one.
Class 4A, Division II, Region III, bi-district
Rusk Eagles (5-5) vs. Salado Eagles (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday at College Station's Tigerland Stadium
Next Week: Rusk-Salado winner will play either Bellville or Hardin-Jefferson in Areas.
Game at a Glance: Rusk has qualified for post season play for the fifth-consecutive season … The Eagles finished in fourth place in 10-4A-II after falling 35-18 to Center last week … Owen McCown went 18-34-1 for 237 yards and a touchdown in that game. He carried 16 times for minus 11 yards and scored one touchdown ..JoJo McGowan was Rusk's leading rusher, carrying five times for 44 yards. He also caught five passes for 62 yards ...Leading tacklers for Rusk were Camden Hudnall (13), Caleb Farrera (8) and Landon Gates (7)... Defensively, Rusk has allowed opposing teams an average of 24 points a game, which is respectable ...The Rusk offense continues to be in a scoring slump, as Rusk has scored only 25 points in its last-two games … Salado's lone loss was to Grandview (21-7) back on Sept. 1 ...Salado has won its games by an average margin of 43-15 this year ...This will be the first meeting between Rusk and Salado, which is about 52 miles south of Waco.
Class 3A, DivisionII, Region II bi-district
Troup Tigers (5-4) vs Hooks Hornets (5-5)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg High School
Next Week: The Troup-Hooks winner will play either Elysian Fields or Hemphill in Areas.
Game at a Glance: Hooks ended the regular season in a three-way tie for first place, along with Daingerfield and Paul Pewitt, in District 10-3A-II. When the district tie-breaker was applied Daingerfield ended up as the top seed from the loop and Hooks the second seed ...The Hornets have won five of their last six games, including beating Daingerfield, 29-28, on Oct. 30 … Tiger QB Trevor Padilla is the team's leading rusher (106-509) and averages nearly six yards a carry … Kevin Pierce has 72 carries for 425 yards and nine TDs ...The leading Tiger receiver is Bracey Cover (22-431), who is averaging 19.6 yards per catch ...Troup and Hooks have met only three times before, with their first meeting coming in 2006 when the Hornets topped the Tigers, 28-19, in an Area affair ...Troup has risen to some lofty challenges before under head coach John Eastman, so don't rule out the possibility of a Tiger upset.
