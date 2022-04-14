Jackets prevail over Indians, 14-6; Alto, Douglass tied for first

ALTO — The District 22-2A baseball standings are tied up, once again, after Alto dumped Douglass, 14-6, on Thursday night at Yellowjacket Field.
No. 7-ranked Alto now stands 16-7, 8-2, while Douglass slipped to 15-10, 8-2. The Indians won the first meeting between the two clubs earlier in the week.
The Yellowjackets scored nine runs in the home half of the first inning on Thursday, which proved to be too much for Douglass to overcome.
Alejandro Gomez, Jackson Duplichain, Logan Rogers and Keegan Davis had two hits each for the Jackets.
Gomez belted a double and drove in three runs, Duplichain smoked a double, Rogers had a two-RBI game and Davis added a couple of base hits.
Alto out hit the Indians, 9-4.
Rogers drew the start and was the winning pitcher. He worked six innings and gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Davis came on to pitch the final frame and surrendered one run (earned), struck out one and walked one.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the Yellowjackets will continue conference play by traveling to Groveton, who currently is in sixth place in the standings.
