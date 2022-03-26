Jacksonville advances to area round after beating Hallsville, 2-0

The Jacksonville Soccer Indians are heading to the area round of the Class 5A, Region II, playoffs after scoring a convincing, 2-0, victory over Hallsville on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe (14-6-3) will be playing Highland Park (17-2-3), who defeated Corsicana in bi-district play, at a time and location to be determined.
Hallsville, the third place team from District 15-5A ends the year with a 7-12-4 worksheet.
Kevin Nava gave the large crowd something to get excited about early on when he got control of the ball from about 5-yards out and launched a shot past the Hallsville goal keeper, giving the Tribe, the District 16-5A co-champions, a 1-0 lead.
Dylan Roberts had an assist on the play.
That's where things stood until :20 left to go in the opening half when Armando Lara hit a laser from about 20 yards out that didn't stop until it had reached the back of the net.
The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in the second half.
Davy Smith came up with seven saves to earn the clean sheet win in goal for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville peppered Hallsville keeper Joel Ontiveros with a barrage of shots all night. The Tribe had 19 shots in the match, with 13 of those being on frame.
Jacksonville followed head coach Rudy Jaramillo's instructions of getting off to a fast start and controlling the match early on seamlessly.
And at the end of the evening, the Tribe were able to unfurl a “bi-district champions” sign, an indicator of a job well done.
