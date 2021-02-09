Jacksonville and Bullard girls soccer teams move up in state polls

The most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association state soccer polls, that were released late Monday afternoon, showed that both Jacksonville and Bullard moved closer to the top this week.
The Maidens, who are coached by Colten McCown, jumped from No. 10 to No. 8 in the Class 5A poll, after taking a 1-0 triumph over a solid Lufkin team on Friday, to start conference play.
Head coach Tiffney Cooksey's Lady Panthers jumped three spots, to No. 12, following an 8-0 romp over Grand Saline on Friday night.
Both clubs are back on the pitch this evening, with district play continuing.
The Maidens will host Whitehouse at 6:30 p.m., while the Lady Panthers and Van go at it at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
