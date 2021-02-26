Jacksonville baseball comes from behind to defeat Palestine, 6-4

FRANKLIN — Jacksonville scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, which paved the way for the Indians to hand Palestine a 6-4 loss in the Palestine Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Jacksonville (2-1) trailed 4-3 going into the fifth.
Kasey Canady went 2-3, with two doubles to lead Jacksonville offensively.
Dominik Hinojosa added a two-base knock while driving in two runners.
Jacksonville's remaining hits came of the bats of Jacarri Hamlett and Josh Holcomb and were singles.
Carson Cleaver, Cameron Fuller and Hamlett collected an RBI apiece.
Holcomb earned the complete game win on the hump for the Indians. He gave up three earned runs off of six hits, fanned seven Wildcats and walked two.
