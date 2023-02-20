Jacksonville Baseball to open season at home tonight

The 2023 baseball season will get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Monday when the Jacksonville Indians are slated to entertain Brownsboro's Bears. The junior varsity game will get under way at 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville returns seven standouts from last year's 8-18 squad.
The Tribe's strengths appear to be its pitching and infield.
Coen Devillier, Thad Hoffpauir, Karson Shoemaker, Dakota Martinez, Ryan Walker, Koda Canady and Jayden Boyd are all back from last season.
This will be the Tribe's first season in District 18-4, which also includes Bullard, Hudson, Madisonville, Palestine and Rusk.
Bullard, Hudson and Madisonville each won at least 20 games a year ago.
Branson Washburn is back as the Tribe's skipper. Assisting Washburn this season will be Richie Vierra and Randall Covey.
