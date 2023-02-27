Jacksonville Baseball wraps up 3-1 run in Palestine tourney with win over Tyler High

PALESTINE – Jacksonville reeled off three-straight wins on Friday and Saturday to exit the Palestine Tournament having won three of its four games.
On Saturday morning the Indians spanked Tyler High 14-4.
Jacksonville scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.
Hunter Nance recorded three hits and drove in two runs to spark Jacksonville (3-2) at the dish.
Dru Diles and Thad Hoffpauir each had two hits, which included a double. Diles drove in four runs and and Hoffpauir one.
Dakota Martinez hit a double and a single and had one RBI while Coen Devillier and Khai Canady tacked on a pair of hits apiece.
Meanwhile, Hayden Thompson ripped a double and drove in a run and Steven Little singled for the Tribe, who are scheduled to visit Brownsboro on Tuesday night.
Dakota Martinez notched the win on the hill for the Indians. He worked 3.2 innings and didn't allow an earned run. He gave up two hits, walked three and didn't strike out anyone.
Thompson pitched 3.1 frames and held the Lions to an unearned run on one hit. He fanned four and walked three.
