Friday's game between Jacksonville and Crandall proved that one never really knows what will happen when two teams made up of teenage boys square off on the gridiron.
The Indians, who entered the game as a 39-point underdog according to at least one rating service, fought from start to finish and gave Crandall all it wanted, before falling 42-37 at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville (0-3) will close out non-district play by visiting Pine Tree next week, while Crandall (3-0) will open league play by traveling to Melissa.
After trailing 28-14 at halftime, Jacksonville made some adjustments that were very effective as the Tribe outscored the Pirates 10-0 in the third stanza to cut the Pirate lead to 28-24.
It didn't take long for Crandall to come back, however. Andrew Anderson zig-zagged around the left side and scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth frame to extend
the Pirate lead to 35-24.
Crandall looked like they were ready to put the nail in the Indians' coffin when Gerard Leonard scooped up aJacksonville fumble and returned it 72 yards for six points with 10:05 left to play. That touchdown moved the Pirates to a 42-24 lead.
But Jacksonville came right back and needed just six plays to get the six points back. Jermaine Taylor motored into the end zone from three yards out and following Jesus Nunez' successful point after touchdown, the Pirate lead had been reduced to 42-31.
On Crandall's ensuing possession, the Pirates went three-and-out and things got even worse for the guests when ball was snapped over the punters head. When the dust had settled, the Indians had the ball on the Pirate 15-yard line with 6:32 left to play.
On Jacksonville's first play from scrimmage — a pass from Ryan McCown to Koda Canady in the end zone — a Crandall defender was flagged for pass interference, which moved the ball all the way down to the two yard line.
Jayden Boyd did the honors by bursting into the north end zone on the very next play as the Tribe pulled to withing five points, 42-37. Jacksonville attempted to go for two in hopes of making it a three-point game, but the conversion try was unsuccessful.
Crandall proceeded to get the ball back on its own 15-yard line and went on to run the final 6:22 off of the clock out by running the ball primarily.
McCown went 10-23-1 for 167 yards through the air. His body of work included a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Taylor in the first half and a 25-yard scoring strike to Devin McCuin in the final half.
McCown also proved to be effective in running the ball — he had seven carries for 68 yards.
McCuin scored on a 6-yard run in the first half. He had five grabs for 78 yards and ran the ball seven times for 30 yards.
Crandall had 367 total yards to Jacksonville's 358. The Indians had 191 rushing yards, of which 131 yards came in the final half, to the Pirates' 143.
Chris Abron led Crandall in rushing picking up 116 yards on 22 carries, which included a 48-yard touchdown run in the second period.
Friday's offensive output, and the productivity generated by the running game in particular, were season bests for Jacksonville. Jwaylon Kennedy (19-71) was the leading rusher for the Tribe.
Cash Bearden came up with an interception in the end zone late in the third quarter to snuff out a Crandall march and Michael Miles and Trent Powell made several timely tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.