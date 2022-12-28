Jacksonville boys drop 58-53 decision to Whitehouse in Wagstaff Classic

TYLER - Whitehouse came out in the third quarter and outscored Jacksonville, 21-12, and the Wildcats went on to down the Tribe, 58-53, in the 68th Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.

Jacksonville played its best in the first half and led the Wildcats (9-9), 25-19, at the break.

Included in Whitehouse's third quarter performance was a 12-0 run.

Jacksonville, who will wrap up its time at the Wagstaff Classic by taking on Lindale at 8 p.m. on Thursday, is now 12-5.

