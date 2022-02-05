Jacksonville boys edge upset-minded Dragons, 57-56
NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville was able to escape Dragon Coliseum with a 57-56 victory over Nacogdoches on Saturday afternoon at Dragon Coliseum.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but the threat of hazardous driving conditions associated with a winter storm made playing on Saturday a safer avenue to travel.

The Indians (23-5, 6-1) remain a game behind first place Lufkin, who knocked off Tyler High on Saturday in Tyler, and two games in front of third place Tyler.

Nacogdoches (14-16, 2-5) is tied with Huntsville for fourth place in the conference standings.

Jacksonville will host Huntsville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before dropping the curtain on the regular season on Friday by traveling to Lufkin to take on the Panthers.

