WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville returned to the win column by spanking Whitehouse, 55-33, at C.L. Nix-Wildcat Arena on Friday night.

Whitehouse fell to 5-20, 0-5 as a result of the loss.

The Indians (21-5,4-1) are in second place in the district standings, a game in front of third place Tyler High, who beat Nacogdoches, 73-55, on Friday.

The Lions and the Indians are scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.

