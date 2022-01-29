WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville returned to the win column by spanking Whitehouse, 55-33, at C.L. Nix-Wildcat Arena on Friday night.
Whitehouse fell to 5-20, 0-5 as a result of the loss.
The Indians (21-5,4-1) are in second place in the district standings, a game in front of third place Tyler High, who beat Nacogdoches, 73-55, on Friday.
The Lions and the Indians are scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.