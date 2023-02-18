Jacksonville boys to open playoffs on Tue. in Whitehouse

Jacksonville and Kilgore will lock horns on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena at Whitehouse High School in a Class 4A, Region III bi-district contest.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Jacksonville, coached by Mark Alexander, is the second place representative out of District 18-4A.
Kilgore (12-15) finished third in District 17-4A.
The Tribe defeated the Bulldogs, 61-41, when the two schools squared off in Jacksonville on Dec. 16, 2022.
A Jacksonville win on Tuesday would send the Tribe to the Area round late next week where they would play the winner of the Silsbee-Liberty bi-district game. Silsbee (22-12) is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A.
