Jacksonville boys win own powerlifting meet; Rusk third

Lifters representing Jacksonville High School placed first in eight weight classes, which vaulted the Indian to a first place finish in the Jacksonville Invitational on Thursday.
Jacksonville had 61 points, with Palestine coming in second with 50 points and Rusk taking third, after tallying 37 points.
The first place finishers for the Tribe included: Christian Espinoza (Jr.) in the 123-pound weight class ,Alex McKnight (Sr.) in the 165-lb. segment, Caelan Soultanova (Jr.) in the 181-lb. division, Anthony Cummins (Sr.), top lifter in the 220-lb. weight class, Dre Diles, Sr., in the 242-lb. segment, Raphael Foy (Jr.) 275-lb. weight class, Harrison Blaylock (Sr.) in the 308-lb. division and Alexis Martinez (Sr.), super heavy weight category.
Rusk’s Alan Rojo (Sr.) won the 148-lb.segment, while Pedro Alonzo (Sr.) took the gold medal in the 198-lb. category.
A total of 42 lifters from the three schools participated in the meet.
Jacksonville Invitational
(Top 5 JHS finshers)
Wgt. Cls.- Place Name Tot. Lbs. Lifted
123 1. Christian Espinoza 805
132 3. Aidan Gonzalez 700
132 4. Tony Mondono 655
148 4. Jose Escareno 850
165 1. Alex McKnight 1,100
165 4. Walker Dublin 725
181 1. Caelan Soultanova 955
181 4. Ty Lindsey 835
198 2. Jamario Coleman 930
198 3. Josue Gayton 865
198 4. Alex Ramirez 795
220 1. Anthony Cummins 1,215
220 4. Sam Smith 820
242 1. Dre Diles 1,270
275 1. Raphael Foy 1,315
275 2. Jairo Perez 815
308 1. Harrison Blaylock 805
SHW 1. Alexis Martinez 1,225
(Top 5 Rusk finishers)
114 3. Chase Hood 325
132 5. Tucker Goff 620
148 1. Alan Rojo 1,040
148 5. Jaroon Cook 675
165 3. Julian Alonzo 820
165 5. Jacob Filbert 535
181 2. Andrew Hooker 950
198 1. Pedro Alonzo 960
198 5. Wesley Gonzalez 700
242 2. Lisandro Ortega 845
