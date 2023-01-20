Jacksonville boys win own powerlifting meet; Rusk third
 Lifters representing Jacksonville High School placed first in eight weight classes, which vaulted the Indian to a first place finish in the Jacksonville Invitational on Thursday.

Jacksonville had 61 points, with Palestine coming in second with 50 points and Rusk taking third, after tallying 37 points.

The first place finishers for the Tribe included: Christian Espinoza (Jr.) in the 123-pound weight class ,Alex McKnight (Sr.) in the 165-lb. segment, Caelan Soultanova (Jr.) in the 181-lb. division, Anthony Cummins (Sr.), top lifter in the 220-lb. weight class, Dre Diles, Sr., in the 242-lb. segment, Raphael Foy (Jr.) 275-lb. weight class, Harrison Blaylock (Sr.) in the 308-lb. division and Alexis Martinez (Sr.), super heavy weight category.

Rusk’s Alan Rojo (Sr.) won the 148-lb.segment, while Pedro Alonzo (Sr.) took the gold medal in the 198-lb. category.

A total of 42 lifters from the three schools participated in the meet.

Jacksonville Invitational

(Top 5 JHS finshers)

Wgt. Cls.- Place Name Tot. Lbs. Lifted

123 1. Christian Espinoza 805

132 3. Aidan Gonzalez 700

132 4. Tony Mondono 655

148 4. Jose Escareno 850

165 1. Alex McKnight 1,100

165 4. Walker Dublin 725

181 1. Caelan Soultanova 955

181 4. Ty Lindsey 835

198 2. Jamario Coleman 930

198 3. Josue Gayton 865

198 4. Alex Ramirez 795

220 1. Anthony Cummins 1,215

220 4. Sam Smith 820

242 1. Dre Diles 1,270

275 1. Raphael Foy 1,315

275 2. Jairo Perez 815

308 1. Harrison Blaylock 805

SHW 1. Alexis Martinez 1,225

(Top 5 Rusk finishers)

 114 3. Chase Hood 325

132 5. Tucker Goff 620

148 1. Alan Rojo 1,040

148 5. Jaroon Cook 675

165 3. Julian Alonzo 820

165 5. Jacob Filbert 535

181 2. Andrew Hooker 950

198 1. Pedro Alonzo 960

198 5. Wesley Gonzalez 700

242 2. Lisandro Ortega 845

