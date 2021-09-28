Jacksonville boys win team title at Indian Express XC Invite

It has often been said, in many settings, that “there is no place like home.”
The Jacksonville High School varsity boys cross country team proved the old adage to be true early Saturday morning by winning the team championship at the Indian Express Cross Country Invitational, which was contested over the Jacksonville High School campus.
Jacksonville scored 32 points, Tyler Legacy (48) was second and Corsicana (69) came in third place.
Completing the order of finish in the 6A-5A Varsity Boys division was Nacogdoches (86) and Whitehouse (124).
“Our boys are always excited about running in front of their home crowd and have had our home meet schedule marked on their calendar all season, so seeing them perform well was not surprising to me,” Jacksonville head boys cross country coach, Rudy Jaramillo said.
A trio of Tribesmen finished in the top four, which propelled Jacksonville to its first meet win of the season.
Seniors Marco Hernandez (17:11) and Kevin Nava (17:25) finished in second and third place, respectively, in the individual standings.
Sophomore Angel Luna was clocked in 17:42, which landed him in fourth place.
“Angel Luna is a sophomore this year and was a freshman on varsity last year, he has a high work ethic and continues to improve every day at practice and every week at our meets.” Jaramillo said.
Rounding out the top five finishers for the Tribe were Jacinto Flores (11th, 18:32) and Sebastian Juarez (12th, 18:37).
Ramiro Alvarez came in 19th and Tony Servin ran 23rd for Jacksonville, but did not factor into the team points, which is limited to the first-five finishers per team.
Jaramillo said that on paper this is not the most experienced Tribe team that he has ever coached; however, when the group gets on the course they perform as season veterans.
“Our team is made up of a several seniors and few juniors, a few sophomores and one freshman, but all the runners are running like they have been doing this for years, so it has been fun watching the underclassmen try and catch the seniors this year.,” he said.
Lain Salter, a Tyler Legacy senior, finished in a time of 16:54, to nail down first place in the individual standings.
6A-5A Varsity Girls: Maidens claim runner-up spot
Tyler Legacy (30) edged Jacksonville (35) to win the team title in the Class 6A-5A Varsity Girls division.
Legacy's Gertrude Lamb, a junior, crossed the finish line first, posting a time of 19:55 in the 3.1 mile endurance challenge.
Sophomore Emily Martinez (20:44) and Madison Soultanova (21:47), a senior, came in second and fifth place to lead the Maidens.
Senior Alexia Davis (22:25) ran seventh, followed by sophomores Elizabeth Nava (10th, 22:56) and Janetzy Garcia (11th, 22:58).
Also running for Jacksonville was Diana Garcia, who ended up in 19th place.
Following head coach Brittney Batten's Maidens in the team standings was Nacogdoches (70), Corsicana (101) and Marshall (122).
4A-1A Varsity Boys (3.1 miles)
Team Standings — 1. Henderson (36), T.K. Gorman (54), Douglass (91), Brook Hill (99)
Individual Winner — Andrew Morales (Henderson), 17:54
Brook Hill (top five) — Sebastian Ambrosch (3rd, 18:35), Jakub Jirku (19th, 20:39), Cole Stansberry (22nd, 20:41), James Jordan (27th, 22:32), Jack Jenkins (28th, 22:55)
4A-1A Varsity Girls (2.0 miles)
Team Standings — 1. Palestine (49), 2. Bullard (81), 3, Douglass (83), 4. T.K. Gorman (84), 5. Tatum (86), 6. Henderson (107)
Individual Winner — Riley Roberts (Bullard), 13:47
Bullard (top five) — Riley Roberts (1st, 13:47), Lilli Bonds (10th, 15:25), Berlyn Grossman (19th, 15:46), Alyssa Bryant (25th, 16:15), Ana Morales (26th, 16:16)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.