The basketball game between the Jacksonville Indians and the Bullard Panthers that was slated for a 5 p.m. tip off in Jacksonville this afternoon has been canceled according to officials with the JHS Athletic Department.
A reason for the cancelation was not give.
Jacksonville's next game will take place on Tuesday when the Tribe travel to Tyler to take on Cumberland Academy (time to be announced).
Bullard will visit Edgewood for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.
