NOTE: Each team wore numberless tops; therefore not all players were identifiable.
BULLARD — Football teams from Jacksonville and Bullard had their final dress rehearsal on Thursday afternoon at Panther Stadium before opening their respective seasons on Aug. 27, and after 45 minutes of what could best be described as something close to a live period, each team scored a touchdown.
The teams battled through a predetermined number of plays on the muggy day, with each squad scoring on a pass play.
Bullard got on the board first, scoring on their third play from scrimmage. Quarterback Blake Blain, a senior, hit his receiver on a side line route, who beat the defender, one-on-one with no safety in sight. The play covered 70 yards.
The Indians crossed the goal line on their fourth possession when JT Johnson, a senior, hauled in a 45-yard scoring strike from Ryan McCown. The junior signal caller is in his first season as the varsity starter and his numbers were solid. McCown went 7-10-1 for 168 yards through the air. In addition to the touchdown, he was picked off once.
Johnson also had a big day for Jacksonville. In addition to his touchdown grab he had a 23-yard catch and rushed six times for 25 yards.
Cash Bearden made a 47-yard catch and run for the Tribe.
Jacksonville had 201 total yards to Bullard's 117.
“I thought we did some things good, and then there are some things that still need work,” Jacksonville head coach Wayne Coleman said. “JT (Johnson) looked good at times, but he has got to learn to play on when he gets tired and to protect the football. Hinton did some things out there on defense that we liked.”
Blain went 3-7-0 for 94 yards in the passing department and a touchdown. He tacked on 19 yards rushing and accounted for the bulk of the Panthers' offense.
Defensively for Jacksonville, linebacker Derrion Hinton, who is from Jacksonville but played for Brook Hill last season, had two tackles for loss and had a part to play in several of the Indian stops, and without a doubt made his presence known.
Hinton had 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks last year. He said that his 2020 body of work has given him confidence going into this season.
“I think it has given me a boost mentally to know what I was able to do last season, yes.” he said.
Hinton said that it is his goal to play Division I football and that he is striving to be a difference maker everytime he goes out on the field.
“I don't think I played my best today, there is much more that I can do,” Hinton said. “There is more to come definitely.”
Coleman said that the he feels that the Indian opportunities that came to light during the scrimmage are fixable.
Time will tell, as the Tribe open up next Friday night in Crandall.
Bullard will launch its new season in front of the home faithful at the same time, with Mabank set to provide the opposition.
NOTE: Jacksonville running back Isaiah Mallard and wide receiver Devin McCuin were used sparingly as a precautionary measure to avoid injury prior to the start of the regular season.
