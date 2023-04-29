Jacksonville, Bullard to be represented at state track and field championships

BULLARD - Jacksonville had one of its student-athletes qualify for the upcoming UIL, Class 4A, State Track and Field Championships, while Bullard had two individuals to earn a trip to Austin.
Jazmyne White of Jacksonville came in first place in Triple Jump, landing a leap of 37'-4.50" to win the Class 4A, Region III Championship by a foot over Karynton Dawson from Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson.
White is a senior.
Bullard had two regional runner-ups.
Junior Carly Tucker finished second in Long Jump, with a jump of 17'-7.25" and senior Garrett Nuckolls cleared 6'-04" to take second in High Jump.
The Class 4A, Region III Trace and Field Championships were hosted by Bullard High School on Friday and Saturday.
