Jacksonville celebrates a district championship on Senior Night

At the beginning of the evening Jacksonville saluted its seniors, Vito High and Kalvin Bryant, and when the final horn had sounded, as a result of the Indians' 49-35 victory over visiting Whitehouse, Tribe fans had an opportunity to celebrate a district championship.
Jacksonville 26-5 overall, and Lufkin, who whipped Huntsville, 61-40, on Tuesday, both ended up with 9-1 district records, with each team defeating the other on-the-road during the regular season.
Despite the fact that the Mark Alexander-coached Indians and the Panthers are co-district champions, they will need to play a playoff seeding game to determine who goes to the playoffs as the first place team, and who will be the No. 2-ranked team out of District 16-5A.
Jacksonville won a coin flip and will host Lufkin at 6 p.m. on Friday in the seeding tilt.
Jacksonville led from start to finish, against the Wildcats, who finish the year in the conference basement.
Ahead 16-9 to start the second quarter, the Indians enjoyed a 28-14 lead at halftime after closing the opening half on a 10-2 run.
The Jacksonville lead steadily expanded in the third stanza and reached 20 points after Bryan t sank a pair of shots from the free throw line with 2:30 to play in the third.
The rout was on.
High, a Bossier Parish (La.) Community College signee, paced the Indians with 25 points to go along with nine rebounds.
Jermaine Taylor knocked in eight points and collected three rebounds while Koda Canady chipped in seven points, three rebounds and a blocked shot.
The junior varsity game was much closer, with Whitehouse churning out a 42-38 decision over the Indians.
