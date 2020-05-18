Jacksonville College Athletics partners with Under Armour

Jacksonville College and Under Armour have announced a 3-year agreement that makes the Baltimore, Maryland company the official outfitter of Jacksonville College Jaguar athletics.
Under Armour will provide the college's 12 NJCAA Division I sports with on-field and off-field performance and training gear, in addition to outfitting the coaching staff and athletic department staff.
JC also revealed a new branding and marketing campaign, which will include updated or new team logo designs.
Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin State University and Lamar University also have apparel deals with Under Armour.
JC athletic director Ken Hamilton said that one of the advantages of partnering with Under Armour is to give the Jaguars and Lady Jaguar student athletes the best overall experience possible.
“All of our staff is working hard to provide a quality experience for all of our athletes,” Hamilton said. “This agreement is a vital step to improve program quality and our brand, not only locally, but within the region.”
“We hope to be able to capitalize on new branding and marketing opportunities, as well as new social media initiatives.”
JC fans will also be able to purchase the same Under Armour gear that the athletes will be wearing.
For the past three years the number of student athletes at JC has steadily increased.
JC will be fielding full teams in men's and women's track and field for the first time in upcoming school year.
“With the addition of the track and field for the 2020-21 school year, it was the perfect time to move forward with this agreement and the new branding campaign,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said that he would like to thank Associate Athletic Director Martin Melchor for his efforts on the branding campaign and in helping to update the logos.
In addition, Hamilton added that he is grateful for the support of Dr. Mike Smith, JC President during the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.