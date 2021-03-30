Jacksonville College basketball report

Men, Sat.-Coastal Bend 89, Jacksonville College 76: BEEVILLE — The Cougars of Coastal Bend College blew its game against Jacksonville College wide open in the second half as the home team scratched out an 89-76 victory. CBC led by four at the break before going on to outscore the jaguars 50-43 in the final half. Keldrick Hayes Jr. had a double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds) to lead the Jags (4-16, 4-16). Phillip Washington added 14 points for JC, while Kenan Mitchell knocked in 12 points to go along with seven rebounds. JC will host Paris Junior College at 7 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up the regular season by traveling to Navarro for a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Women, Sat.- Tyler Junior College 76, Jacksonville College 51: JACKSONVILLE — No.11-ranked Tyler Junior College handed JC a 76-51 loss at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. The Apache Ladies (16-3, 11-3) cruised out to a 41-24 lead at halftime and never looked back. Kemara Hyson and Rylee Lavender tossed in 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Jags. Tyler's Veonce Powell came in off the bench to score a game-best 23 points. JC (5-15, 4-11), who is in seventh place in the conference standings, is scheduled to close out the regular season at Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.