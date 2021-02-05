Jacksonville College basketball report

It wasn't a good night to be the home team on Wednesday when the jacksonville College Jaguars and Lady Jaguars lost Region XIV encounters that were played at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse (CCF).
The men (0-5, 0-5) were defeated by No. 16-ranked Blinn (5-0, 5-0), 95-61, with the ladies losing to Paris, 80-53.
The Lady Jags are 1-4, 0-1 and the Lady Dragons are 1-0 in conference play.
At 4 p.m. Saturday the Jags are scheduled to entertain Bossier Parish (La.), while the Lady Jags have a 2 p.m. date with the Kilgore on the Lady Rangers' home court.
MEN
Blinn connected at a 61% (11-18) clip from 3-point range, with Davlon Coleman leading all players with 39 points. Coleman seemed right at home at CCF, as he drained 14 of his 21 (66%) field goal attempts.
Kenan Mitchell led JC with 15 points and six rebounds.
Chance Parker pitched in 11 points and eight boards while Keldrick Hayes Jr. fired in seven points and pulled down the same number of rebounds.
WOMEN
The Lady Dragon raced out to a 44-26 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Two Lady Jags had noteworthy efforts.
Britney Gonzalez pumped in 17 points, which was sparked by her going 5-6 from behind the arc.
Monica Horne pulled down 13 rebounds and scored six ports.
JC hit just 18 of the 78 shots (23.1%) taken from the field.
