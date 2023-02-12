Jacksonville College basketball roundup

(Men) Victoria College 84, Jacksonville College 75: VICTORIA- The Pirates of Victoria College saved their best for last in defeating Jacksonville College, 84-75 on Saturday. The game was tied at 42 at halftime, but the Pirates won the final half, 42-33, to nail down the win. JC's Bentravin Phillips led all players with 26 points. KenShaun Wilson knocked in 14 while Richmond Mawutor chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Jags will take a 3-22, 2-13 record into Wednesday's game at Lee College. The Pirates improved to 4-22, 3-12.
(Women) Tyler Junior College 79, Jacksonville College 52: JACKSONVILLE- Kiana Bennett scored a game high 18 points to ignite Tyler Junior College to a 79-52 win over Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. TJC (16-8, 7-3) jumped out to a 36-17 advantage at halftime. Salaya Holmes tossed in 13 points and Chidera Ezeilo added 11 for the Lady Jaguars (10-13, 1-10). The Lady Jags are slated to travel to league-leading Blinn College on Wednesday.
