Jacksonville College basketball teams to open up at home Monday

Jacksonville College will launch the 2021-22 basketball season with a double header at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Monday evening.
At 5:30 p.m., the Lady Jaguars will entertain Temple College out of NJCAA Region V.
The Lady Jags have a brand new coach in Terry Gray this season.
Gray will be assisted by Coretta Hopkins, who played collegiatly at LeTourneau University.
Louis Turcott is back directing the JC men, who will play host to Dallas College-Brookhaven (NJCAA, Division III).
Fred House will be assisting Turcott with the coaching duties this season.
The Jags and the Bears should tip-off around 7 p.m.
