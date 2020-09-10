Jacksonville College cross country gets set for new season

Cross country teams from Jacksonville College traveled to Nacogdoches on Sept. 1 to take on Stephen F. Austin State University in the SFA Lumberjack Open, which was contested at Pecan Acres Park.
In the men's 5K race, and in the women's 3,200 meters, the host team scored 16 points and JC finished with 47 points.
JC head cross country coach Kirby Shepherd said that he viewed the outing as his team's last chance to run against someone other than teammates, as JC prepares to “officially” open the season on Sept. 28 when the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars journey up to Mena, Ark. For the Bucks Overland Invitation, hosted by University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.
“SFA was really just treated as a hard workout for the group,” Shepherd said. “They did okay. Our first official meet will be next Friday at UA-Rich Mountain.”
SFA's Parker Jones was timed in 15:59 to win first place in the men's division.
The first Jag to cross the finish line was sophomore Isaih Garzon, who ran the course in 17:07 to come in seventh in the individual standings.
Other Jags that contributed to the team total were: 11th, Brian Ramirez (17:52); 12th, Eric Canada (17:54). 13th Randy Canady (18:57) and 15th, Joel Garza (19:21).
Other participants from JC that did not contribute towards the team total included: 16th, Javorious Garrett (19:27); Wesley Rogers (19:51) and Trevor Turner (19:59).
The JC ladies were paced by freshman Brooklyn Allison, was crossed the finish line in 11th place, after freezing the timer on 13:13.
Allison, is a freshman from Van, who is also a member of JC's Lady Jag basketball team.
Also finishing in the top 15 were JC's Jaiyah Hodge (14th, 14:23) and Fabiola Hernandez (15th, 14.38).
Natalie Mason ended up in the 16th spot after being clocked in 14:40 while Vanessa Hernandez was one spot beind. She was timed in 14:49.
Rounding out the competitors for the JC ladies was Veronica Gutierrez (18th, 16”02) and Ana Liset Ramirez (19th, 21:23).
The first woman to cross the finish line was Megan Eichier of SFA, who was clocked in 11:59.
JC also has regular season outings slated for Sept. 25, Dallas Baptist Univ. Orville Rogers Cross Country Opener, which is slated for Sept. 25 and an Oct. 2 date to run at the East Texas Cross Country Shootout, which will be staged in Commerce.
On Oct. 17-22 the Little Rock Invitational, hosted by University of Arkansas Little Rock will take place.
