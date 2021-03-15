Jacksonville College hoops report

(Men) Blinn 88, Jacksonville College 83: BRENHAM — Blinn canned 22 free throws compared to Jacksonville College's eight and the Buccaneers outlasted the JAGUARS, 88-83, on Saturday. Jerry Boston Jr. finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Jags (3-13, 3-13). Keldrick Hayes Jr. notched a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds). Davion Coleman of Blinn led all players in scoring by knocking in 30 points.
(Women) Panola 70, Jacksonville College 41: CARTHAGE — On Saturday afternoon at Johnson Gymnasium, Panola College pounded Jacksonville College, 70-41, in a Region XIV affair. JC mustered just 15 points in the first half. Danielle Wallace led the Lady Jags (3-12, 2-8) with 10 points and eight rebounds. The league-leading Fillies improved to 8-4, 8-1.
