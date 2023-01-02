Jacksonville College hoops teams gearing up for second half of season

With the start of the new year comes the beginning of the second half of the season for basketball teams from Jacksonville College.
The JC men will travel to Kilgore College on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Coming out of the Christmas/New Year's break, the Jaguars are 2-12 overall, 1-3 in Region XIV play.
JC currently is in fifth place in the South Zone. Lee College (11-3, 4-0) sits atop the South Zone standings.
The Jags have been hampered by less than stellar shooting thus far — JC ranks last in the conference in field goal percentage (39.8%) and next to last from beyond the arc, where the Purple and Gold are draining only 28.8% of their shots.
Canning 61.5% of its attempts from the charity stripe, the Jagmen rank 12th in free throw shootings in the league.
Bryce Ware is averaging 15 points a night in conference play for JC, while Nickson Bess (13.3 ppg.) and Anthony Riggins (10.8 ppg) have played well in Region IV outings so far.
Although he has seen the court in just one conference tilt, Brentavian Phillips is averaging 27 points a night in loop action.
Riggins (7 rpg.) and Bess (5.5 rpg.) are leading JC in rebounding in conference games.
Kilgore will bring a 10-2, 3-1 slate into play on Wednesday. The Rangers are tied with Paris, Panola and Navarro in the East Zone standings.
The Lady Jags (8-4, 0-2 Region XIV) will be trying to put the brakes on a four-game losing streak, after opening the season by going 8-0, when they take on Collin College at 2 p.m. on Friday in Plano.
The JC ladies will be faced with a tough task as Collin County owns a 12-0 record, with four of those wins coming against teams from Region XIV.
