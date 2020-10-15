Jacksonville College hoops teams to see first scrimmage action

Although the opening of the regular season is nearly three months away, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a lengthy stretch of scrimmages will commence for the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars, as well as the Jaguars, beginning on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars will travel to Cisco, Texas to scrimmage Cisco College and Frank Phillips College.
The JC women, who have a brand new coaching staff — Caleb Henson, head coach and Cheyenne Brown, assistant coach — will host Howard College and Coastal Bend on Oct. 31 at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to open regular season play on Jan. 22, 2021 when they host Cedar Valley College and Murray State (Okla.) in tournament play.
Fellow Region XIV member, Blinn College, will be the fourth team in the tourney. JC and Blinn will not play each other.
Head coach Louis Truscott's Jags will be in Carthage on Saturday to engage the Ponies at 2 p.m. Carthage is coached by former JC head men's basketball coach Aaron Smith.
On Oct. 24, Jag fans will have an opportunity to see the team in action as the JC men are slated to play Strength N Motion at 2 p.m.
The Jags will take part in five scrimmages before the Thanksgiving/Christmas break, and will have three dress rehearsals after returning to campus on Jan. 2, 2021.
The Jags will open the regular season at 7 p.m. on Jan 20, 2021 when the Blinn Buccaneers are scheduled to pay a visit to the Curtis Carroll Field house.
