Jacksonville College in need of athletic director and women's basketball coaching staff

There are quite a few businesses in Jacksonville that are searching for qualified job applicants to fill a variety of jobs.
Add the Jacksonville College Athletic Department to the list.
There are a handful of positions that are currently vacant, including that of athletic director.
Former athletic director Ken Hamilton has been reassigned and will be taking over as head golf coach, while also working in the transportation department as well as teaching.
Former head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson and assistant women's basketball coach Cheyenne Brown have resigned and have moved on to begin the next chapter in their respective lives.
Henson, who was a former assistant women's basketball coach at East Texas Baptist University prior to coming aboard at JC, has stepped away from coaching and has taken a job in Lubbock.
On June 22 Brown was announced as the new assistant women's basketball coach at Southwest Assemblies of God (NAIA, Sooner Athletic Conference) in Waxahachie.
“I have enjoyed my time at Jacksonville College and met some amazing people that I will carry in my heart forever.” Brown said in a Facebook post. “The love and friendship and support you have given me has been awesome. Thank you so much”.
Henson and Brown had been at JC since April 2020.
The Lady Jaguars finished 5-17 overall, 4-12 in Region XIV, last season.
JC also has openings for an assistant men's basketball coach and head athletic trainer.
Dr. Joe Lightner, JC President, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment that was made on Tuesday afternoon.
