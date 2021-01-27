Jacksonville College ladies earn first win for Coach Henson

Jacksonville College bombed Texas Christian College, 96-46, on Monday night in Jacksonville, which gave Lady Jaguar head coach Caleb Henson his first win as the team's mentor.
JC took the suspense out of the game early on by pounding out a 24-5 lead after one period of play.
Five Lady Jags scored in double figures, with Carleigh Reeves leading the way with a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds).
Kemara Hyson knocked in 13 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists.
Also finishing the evening with 13 points was Rylee Lavender, a transfer from Ouachita Baptist University. Lavender hauled in six boards.
Danielle Wallace (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Jaliyah Earl (12 points, 4 rebounds) also played well for the Lady Jags (1-1).
Britney Gonzalez chipped in nine points, six boards and six assists for the winners.
All of the aforementioned players, with the exception of Lavender, are freshmen.
JC held a 60-24 rebounding advantage over Texas Christian.
The Lady Jags will wrap up non-conference play later this weekend when they host Cisco College at 6 p.m. on Friday and Hill College at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
