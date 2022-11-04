Jacksonville College ladies off to a 2-0 start after 57-50 win over Midland College

Fueled by a 23-point effort from Delberta Guillory-Smith (Beaumont, TX), the Jacksonville College women's basketball team moved to 2-0 on Thursday night by getting past Midland College, 57-50, on the opening day of the Jacksonville Baptist College Classic.
Guillory-Smith made 7-of-8 attempts from behind the arc.
Chloe Countee (Hitchcock, TX) tossed in 12 points and Salaya Holmes (Dickinson, TX) finished with seven.
League City's JJ Schmaltz and Keasia Robinson (Houston) led JC (2-0) in rebounding with seven apiece.
The Lady Jags held Midland (0-1) to 23.3-percent (14-60) from the field.
Midland turned the ball over 19 times compared to the Lady Jags having 15 miscues.
JC led 37-20 at halftime and was able to hold off Midland the rest of the way.
JC 86, Jarvis Christian JV 52
On Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse the Lady Jags opened the new season by pounding the Jarvis Christian JV team, 86-52.
The Lady Jags torched the twine by canning 31-of-62 (50-percent) shots from the field. The JC women made good on 12-of-19 (63.2-percent) from long range.
Grace Okih (Lagos, Nigeria) had a team high 17 rebounds, nine of which were defensive boards, to go along with four points. As a team the Lady Jags pulled down 54 rebounds.
Schmaltz added eight boards and scored four points.
Salaya Holmes fired in 23 points, Countee pitched in 15 and Justaisha Holmes sank 12 points for the winning team.
