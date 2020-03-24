Jacksonville College looking for a new women's basketball coach

The Jacksonville College Lady Jaguar basketball team will soon have a new head coach.
Savannah Carter, who has coached the team for the past two seasons, has “resigned to pursue other interests”, according to the college's athletic director, Ken Hamilton.
The Lady Jags posted a 6-23, 5-13 in Region XIV, record in the 2019-20 campaign and ended the season on a six-game losing streak.
The JC women, who finished in eighth place in the 10-team league, did qualify for the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament earlier this month, but suffered a 75-44 loss to No. 1-ranked Trinity Valley Community College in the first round of the tournament.
According to a job posting on at least one national website that specializes in being a bridge between coaches and institutions that are looking for coaching talent, JC prefers its next head women's basketball coach to have a master's degree and prior head coaching experience.
“We still consider the position to be entry level,” Hamilton said. “It would be nice if the next coach had a master's degree, so that they could, perhaps, teach, a class or do something helpful to the college, aside from just coaching,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said that the early response has been strong and that he was in the process of reviewing applications and resumes on Monday morning.
Hamilton added that JC would like to have a new coach in place sooner, rather than later, so that the college didn't fall too far behind in the recruiting process.
Carter, who is from Tulsa, Okla., served as an assistant coach on head coach Leasa Ailshie's staff at JC for one season before being promoted to head coach in July 2018.
She played collegiatly at Grambling State University and Trinity Valley before finishing up at Mississippi State University.
