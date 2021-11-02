Jacksonville College men cage Bears to win opener

Jacksonville College's Jaguars successfully opened the 2020-21 basketball season at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Monday night by stopping Dallas Community College-Brookhaven, 75-63.
The Jags led 39-23 at halftime, with the Bears taking the final half, 40-36.
Kader Keel (6'-1”, Fr., Dallas Madison) and William Nall (6'-5”, Fr., Birmingham, AL) pumped in 18 points each to ignite JC.
The duo combined to hit on nine of 16 attempts from beyond the arc.
Jayden Johnson-Blair (6'-1”, Fr., Dallas Kimball) added 11 points while Jayden Young (6'-3”, Soph., Houston, Denmark (SC) Tech CC) just missed a double double by scoring nine points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Head coach Louis Turcott's Jagsters will host Dallas Community College-Mountain View at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
