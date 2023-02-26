Jacksonville College men upset Angelina in Lufkin

LUFKIN - Jacksonville College handed Angelina College a 66-63 defeat in a Region XIV game that was played in Lufkin on Saturday.
The Jaguars led 24-20 at halftime and were able to hold the Roadrunners (14-14, 8-10) off in the final half.
JC made a living on the free throw line where the Jags drained 32-43 (74.4-percent) of their attempts.
Bryce Ware of JC (5-24, 4-14) led all players in scoring by tossing in 22 points to compliment his seven rebounds.
Bentravin Phillips pitched in 16 points to go along with four boards while Kaden Keal and Richard Mawutor finished with eight points apiece.
JC will close the regular season at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday by hosting Coastal Bend College.
