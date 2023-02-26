Jacksonville College men upset Angelina in Lufkin

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.