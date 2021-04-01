Jacksonville College men win a nail biter over Paris

Playing in its final game of the season at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening, Jacksonville College edged Paris Junior College, 75-74.

The Jaguars used a balanced scoring — four men ended up in double figures — attack to gain the victory, with Jerry Boston Jr. leading the charge with 20 points.

Boston singed the nets from 3-point range where he made good on 5-8 attempts.

As a team JC hit 12-27 (44.4%) from long range.

Kenan Mitchell added another double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) to his collection.

Other statistical leaders for the Jags were Keldrick Hayes, Jr. (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Phillip Washington (13 points).

The Dragons slipped to 9-12, 9-12 following the defeat.

JC (5-16, 5-16), who is currently in 12th place in the Region XIV standings, can move up one notch with a win over Navarro (4 p.m., in Corsicana) on Saturday and a Coastal Bend loss to Tyler Junior College. That game will be played in Beeville on Saturday afternoon.

If JC finishes in 12th place they will play the fifth seed at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament, which takes place April 6-10 at John Alexander Arena.

Should the Jags move up to No. 11, they will go up against the No. 6 seed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

