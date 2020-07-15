Seven student-athletes excelled during the 2019-20 school year by earning first team accolades. To be eligible for the first team a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) was needed.
First team honorees included Isaac Chavez and Tiago Pereira, representing men's soccer; David Perez De La Fuenta (men's tennis), Matthew Lewallen (men's golf), Zahina Briones (women's soccer) and Kailey Baldree and Lauren Freeman, who are members of the women's golf team.
Second team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA) members from JC are Guilherme Benite (men's soccer), Dancell Leter (men's basketball); Lorenzo Chavez and Wesley Rogers from men's cross country; Felipe Coelho Ferreira (men's tennis); Citalli Medellin and Rani Mueller from women's soccer; and Kailen Higgins and Shanyah Williams, representing the women's basketball team.
Third team (3.6 to 3,79 GPA) members include Miguel Ferrielo Sarubbi and Sebastian Sanhueza from men's soccer; Mohamad Kraidly (men's basketball); Brianna Martin (women's soccer); Alonna McGahee and NaKendra Ellis from women's basketball; and Vanessa Agis (women's golf).
