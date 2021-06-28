Jacksonville College’s Becker named National Coach of the Year

Jonathan Becker, men’s soccer coach at Jacksonville College, has been named 2021 Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Coach of the Year for Junior Colleges (JUCO).
The ITA, which recognizes coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season, had recently chosen Becker as the Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Although he knew he’d been voted Region 2 Coach of the Year, he said he was honored the coaches though so highly of him. However, the announcement naming him Coach of the Year took Becker by surprise.
“I don’t know how anyone can just expect that they’re going to win National Coach of the Year,” Becker said. “I just don’t think anyone expects that. I didn’t. I know, personally, the other two coaches that were up for the award and they’re incredible men and fantastic coaches so they would be just as equally deserving as me.”
When Becker came to Jacksonville College three seasons ago, the team was deep into the tennis season, only three games away from Nationals, and were unranked nationally. This year the team finished the season as number nine nationally.
“It’s kind of tough to put in words, but it almost felt impossible coming in,” he said. “But I knew that if I could recruit players that I knew could represent the college well and players that were focused on wanting to win and compete, we would have a successful program.”
Describing his coaching as atypical, Becker stated how, going into each season, he tells the team what they are facing and he is up front about the difficulty of the conference in which they play.
“We have to deal with number one [ranked] TJC. So, I tell them that if we work hard and we put everything we have into this, we have a chance against them.”
When the team did face Tyler Junior College this season, the team played competitively against the Apaches and Becker believes that took the Tyler players a little by surprise.
“I think at that point, that was a few weeks before Nationals, they started believing that we actually belonged,” Becker said of his team.
In a letter, which was posted to the ITA website, JC Athletic Director Ken Hamilton wrote, “When I read the qualifications for the award I could think of no better-qualified person. From the tennis courts to the classroom, to your position as Dean of Students, you are very deserving of this award. It has been a joy to watch your team compete this year.”
Six of his nine team members are returning for next season and Becker is looking forward to future success.
“My goal is, I want us to be within the top five within the next six months. That’s our next stepping stone, is top five, and from there we’re going to keep going. I have no intentions of saying this is it, because this is just the beginning,” Becker said. “We’re going to get better.”
Another goal of Becker’s is to jump-start the women’s tennis program again. With budgets already tight and even more so this past year due to COVID, Jacksonville College was unable to form a women’s team this year.
Becker is already recruiting members for both the men’s and women’s teams and looking forward to the next season.
“It’s just been a tremendous change over the last few years,” Hamilton said. “...we’re very proud of him.”
To view the announcement by ITA, visit wearecollegetennis.com/2021/06/24/2021-njcaa-mens-tennis-ita-national-awards/.
For more information on Jacksonville College, visit jacksonville-college.edu/.
