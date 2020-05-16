Jacksonville College Soccer announces latest batch of signees

Jacksonville College is continuing to rake in talent for its 2020 soccer teams.
The Jaguars have recently signed a half dozen men, including a pair from Mexico.
The JC women's team has stayed in East Texas and has garnered the services of two players from Tyler and one from Jasper.
Forward Alberto Romano, who is from Cancun, Mexico has signed with the Jags, as has midfielder Raul Romero from Mexico City.
Romano played for Club Lobos BUAP Oficial U17, while Romero formally was a member of Club America and Puma MX.
Midfielders Isaiah Marin (Houston, Clearbrook High School) and Tinashe Simbo (Harame, Zimbabwe) have also signed on with the Jags.
Simbo gained experience by playing with Dynamos FC.
Other men signed by head coach Martin Melchor include Philipp Strube (Garching, Germany), a defender, and forward Bonheur Kashindi (Fort Worth, Northside High School).
Strube is a former member of FC Ismaring.
New additions to the Lady Jaguar roster include three forwards.
Marysol Castro comes to JC after prepping at Chapel Hill High School while Laila Zuniga played at John Tyler High School.
Jasper High-product Marissa Lopez has also signed on with the Lady Jags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.