Jacksonville College soccer report: Men and women go 1-1 in latest matches

Jacksonville College's men's and women's soccer teams each went 1-1 over the weekend in their latest Region XIV match ups that were played at Howard Cook Field in Jacksonville.
In a Friday doubleheader against Paris Junior College, the Jaguars defeated the Dragons, 3-0, while the Lady Jags slammed the Lady Dragons, 5-0.
Both wins came in unseasonably cool and rainy conditions.
On Sunday night Tyler Junior College made the short trip up to Jacksonville where the No. 12-ranked Apaches edged JC, 1-0 and the No.1-ranked Apache Ladies handed the JC women a 5-0 defeat.
JC will host Northeast Texas Community College beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the women's match and followed by the men at 6 p.m.
MEN
In the win over Paris, Frankie Sanchez scored in the 12th minute on an assist by Norberto Montero to put JC up 1-0.
Three minutes later, Paulo Villaiobos found the net, with Victor Machado assisting on the play.
JC completed the scoring in the 27th minute when Machado scored an unassisted goal.
Eduardo Alba had a light work load in between the pipes, with two saves, for the Jags.
On Sunday, Tyler's Frederick Heise scored in the 53rd minute for the only score of the evening.
The Jags and the Apaches are 3-2, 3-1.
WOMEN
Manon Ceresola (2 goals, 1 assist) and Kira Zoeller (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Lady Jags to a blowout win over the Paris women. Maryane Mafia scored JC's first goal at the 5:00 mark.
Rani Muellar had an assist on one of Ceresola's goals.
Working the net for JC was Rachel Torres, who came up with seven saves.
No. 1-ranked Tyler (6-0, 3-0) showed that they were worthy of the lofty positioning by shutting out the Lady Jags, 5-0.
The JC women own a 2-2-1, 2-1 worksheet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.