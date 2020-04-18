Jacksonville College student-athletes garner a bevy of post season awards

Three members of the Jacksonville College men's basketball have garnered post season awards for their play on the court.
Nick Gazelas, a freshman from Humble, was named to the Region XIV All-Tournament team (first team), Houston-sophomore Henry Hampton made the region's all tournament team and Dancell Leter (Paramaribo, Suriname) was picked for the All-Region squad (honorable mention).
Ca'Leyah Burrell (Waco) represented the Lady Jaguars on the Region XIV All-Conference team.
Eleven student-athletes earned Region XIV All-Academic lauds.
That group included men's soccer players Michael Mumba and Davor Jakovljevic and Lady Jag soccer player Brianna Griffey.
Men's tennis players Samuel Ghigiarelli and David Rojas-Garavito were among the honorees.
Lady Jag Basketball sent Burrell, McKayla Black and Kailen Higgens to the team, with Vanessa Agis, Kailey Baldree and Lauren Freeman from women's golf completing the list.
