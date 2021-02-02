Jacksonville College teams to play in home doubleheader Wed.

For the first time this season, Jacksonville College basketball fans will have an opportunity to see the men and the women in action on the same evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
On Wednesday, the Lady Jaguars (1-3, 0-0) will plunge into Region XIV play by hosting Paris Junior College (1-2, 0-0) at 5:30 p.m.
The second game on the card will feature the JC men hosting No. 14-ranked Blinn College.
The Jags (0-4, 0-4) are looking for their first win of the season, while the Buccaneers (4-0, 4-0) will attempt to leave town with an unblemished slate.
WOMEN
Rylee Lavender, a sophomore from Brock, Texas by way of Ouachita Baptist University, and true freshman Kamara Hyson (San Antonio, Roosevelt HS) are two of the statistical leaders for the Lady Jags.
Lavender is averaging 14.3 points, and 3.3 assists per game, while Hyson is also supplying her team with 14.3 points a night, as well as 3.8 assists.
Monica Horne (McKinney, North HS) is the Lady Jag rebound leader. She is hauling in eight boards a game.
Horne is a true freshman.
The JC women will close out the week by journeying to Kilgore for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
MEN
JC is coming off of a 100-77 road loss to Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday and will be looking for improvement in their second home outing of the season.
Blinn has wins over Victoria, Kilgore, Coastal Bend and Paris.
The Bucs beat Victoria by 25 in the season opener. A week later, Victoria edged JC 74-72, in Jacksonville.
Sophomore Keldrick Hayes Jr.'s 12.8 points per night is a team best — he is also averaging 5.3 rebounds a game. Hayes is from Cedar Hill and played at Dodge City (Kan.) CC last season.
Kenan Mitchell, a sophomore from Houston, with a stop at Coahoma (Miss.) CC last year, is another Jag to keep an eye on. Mitchell is pouring in 11.5 points per game.
True freshman point guard Phillip Washington (Longview, Longview HS) accounts for 11.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
The Jags will stay home on Saturday where they will collide with Bossier Parish (La.) at 4 p.m.
