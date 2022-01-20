Jacksonville College tennis: Coach Becker departs in order to focus on studies

Jonathan Becker, one of the most successful coaches in the history of Jacksonville College, has resigned as the school's head tennis coach in order to devote his full attention to earning his doctoral degree.
Becker also served as Dean of Students at JC.
Last June Becker was named as the Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association's National Coach of the Year (junior college division), after previously being named the Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Under Becker's direction, the Jaguar tennis team has vaulted and has consistently remained in the top 10 in the junior college polls.
Becker said that he believes that stepping away from coaching at this time is a part of God's plan for him.
“I love coaching tennis (but) I know my calling in life is to serve the Lord,” Becker said. “With all the travel and the work involved and with serving as Dean of Students, it was impossible for me to devote the time that is necessary to earn a Ph.d.”
Becker said he will continue to serve as College Pastor at Beall Chapel Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
“We have dozens of students in our program and I will continue to look forward to maintaining a relationship with the Jacksonville College students,” Becker said.
The Progress reached out to the JC Athletic Department for a comment on Becker's departure, but no response was received.
Typically the spring tennis season begins in late January.
