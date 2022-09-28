Jacksonville College to host Jag Madness on Oct. 6

Basketball season is right around the corner for the Jacksonville College Jaguars and Lady Jaguars. When the calendar flips to October later this week the JC teams will be ramping up their preparations for the new season.
Louis Truscott returns as head coach of the JC men and head coach Terry Gray is back to lead the Lady Jaguars.
Both coaches have had successful off-season recruiting campaigns and have signed not only some outstanding players from Texas, but from various locations in the United States, as well as a few international talents.
One of the first orders of business will be the annual Jag Madness. This year's Jag Madness will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
According to coach Truscott, a night of basketball fun is planned. There will be a dunk contest, a 3-point shooting contest, skills challenges and events for the kids as well.
Members of both of the JC teams will be on hand to meet and visit with fans.
